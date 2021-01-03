Sonam Kapoor introduces co-star in 'Blind' from Glasgow shoot, Anand Ahuja showers love

After a year without any release at the box office, Sonam K Ahuja is gearing up to return in style. The actor has kicked off the new year by starting the shoot of the film Blind. She recently revealed her companion and co-star on the sets, a dog named Elsa.

Sonam K Ahuja’s co-star on Blind sets

Sonam K Ahuja took to Instagram and shared a photo from the Glasgow in United Kingdom, where she has been shooting. In the photo, she was seen cuddling Elsa. The 35-year-old termed the dog as ‘beautiful’. She also shared how important she was for her character Gia and how they could not live without each other.

The photo left her husband Anand Ahuja gushing, who posted love-struck emojis galore.

Blind went on floors on December 28. The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija.

Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh is one of the producers of the film, who jokingly called the lead actor as ‘nutcase.’ The Saawariya star termed the start of of the shoot as a the ‘best way to start 2021.’

Blind

Blind is Sonam's first film after the release of The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga that had released in 2019. Blind is the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. Apart from Sonam, the movie also stars Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey and Purab Kohli. The movie is reportedly the remake of a Korean film of the same name.

