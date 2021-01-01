Sonam Kapoor Ready To Take On 2021 With 'love Of Her Life' Anand Ahuja, Reveals Plans

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja, took to her Instagram handle to share her New Year plans. Ready to take on 2021 with her husband whom she referred to as 'the love of my life', Sonam posted a loved-up picture on Instagram, which captures both of them kissing each other.

"This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I'm only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life," she wrote. The adorable picture managed to accumulate more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. Anand replied, "Sneaky photo! Love you @sonamkapoor ... and true words" [sic]

Sonam Kapoor and Ahuja Anand Ahuja have a cute banter about earrings; see here

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja begins shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's 'Blind' in Scotland

Shooting for actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming movie Blind has started in Glasgow, Scotland. The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind. The movie is reportedly the remake of a Korean film Blind.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares pics from latest photoshoot; hubby Anand Ahuja calls her 'cutie'

Sonam Kapoor on her professional front

The actor gained popularity from her previous movies like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, and Neerja. Sonam’s last release was The Zoya Factor in 2019 and recently in AK Vs AK (2020). She had featured opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the cricket-based movie.

The actor has been living in the United Kingdom with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.