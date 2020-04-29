Sonam Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Her Aunt Maheep, Calls Her 'inspiration'

As Sonam Kapoor’s aunt and wife of Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep turned 38 on April 29, her family members were the first ones to shower their blessings and wishes. Sonam Kapoor who is in Delhi these days extended her best wishes to her aunt on a special day with a throwback picture. Sonam took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture where she can be seen indulging in a conversation with Maheep.

Sonam Kapoor extends birthday wishes for Maheep Kapoor

In the throwback picture which seems to be from a glitzy function, Maheep can be seen wearing Indian traditional outfit with matching jewelry, She completed her look with a bun and a gajra on it. Meanwhile, Sonam can be seen donning a subtle look in a pink lehenga and light jewelry. The two seem to be sharing a hilarious joke as Sonam can be seen laughing while in a conversation with Maheep.

While extending her best wishes to the stylist and jewelry designer, Sonam wrote that Maheep has always been a source of inspiration and also considers her role model. Sonam also expressed her happiness of being blessed with an aunt like her.

Several fans of the star also extended their best wishes to Maheep and also praised Sonam’s looks in the picture. One of the users extended her best wishes to Maheep and also wised her a healthy and safe year. Another user also showered his love for the picture while wishing Maheep on the special day.

A third user chimed and poured in his hearts on the picture. The user also called the picture a rare and beautiful one. A fourth user called the picture like a typical 90s wedding. Meanwhile, Sonam on April 29 remembered her maternal grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani also known as Duru on her death anniversary. The actress shared a throwback picture of her grandmother to commemorate the special day.

