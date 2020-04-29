Sonam Kapoor remembers grandmother on her death anniversary, shares throwback pictures

Bollywood’s diva Sonam Kapoor is the queen of throwback pictures as she is spending her quarantine time by sharing several throwback pictures and recapitulating some old fond memories. The actress who is in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja is missing her family in Mumbai. Recently the Delhi 6 star shared throwback pictures of her maternal grandmother, Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani also known as Duru to commemorate her death anniversary.

Sonam Kapoor remembers maternal grandmother on her death anniversary

The actress who seems to be very close to her grandmother shared an old picture on her Instagram story along with er grandmother. In the adorable snap, little and cute Sonam can be seen donning a pink traditional Indian outfit along with matching jewelry while sitting on her grandmother’s lap. Sonam who seems to be shy can be seen looking away from the camera while her grandmother who can be seen wearing a pink saree, is looking at the camera and smiling in the picture.

In the post, Sonam reminisced all the teachings that were taught to her by her grandmother which will always be treasured and cherished by Sonam. Sonam’s grandmother passed away at the age of 88 in 2017, The Aisha actress also mentioned the date of birth and demise of her grandmother which was from 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017. Apart from this, Sonam shared another picture of her grandmother on her Instagram story where the two young sisters, Rhea and Sonam can be seen hugging their grandmother while flaunting their smiles for the camera.

This is not the first time that Sonam has shared throwback pictures amid lockdown. The actress has been frequently updating her fans about her lockdown plans to her major missing- her girl gang. Sometime back the actress shared pictures of her bunch of friends on her Instagram whom she is missing badly during the lockdown and also expressed her desire to have a reunion. She also explained that she is dying to chit-chat with her friends and make them laugh on her no to funny jokes. Apart from this, the actress on April 28 also shared her lockdown repercussions. Sonam shared a video on her Instagram story while playing a game and wrote that her “eyebrows were in a complete mess” due to the lockdown.

