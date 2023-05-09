Sonam Kapoor Gifts Luxury Watch To Husband Anand Ahuja On Wedding Anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently celebrated their marriage anniversary. As part of the occasion, the actress gifted a Swiss luxury watch to her husband. Anand even took to his Instagram stories to share an image of his gift as he wore it on his wrist.

Sonam Kapoor's gift for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor gifted husband Anand Ahuja a luxury watch from the Swiss brand Norqain. While Sonam kept it a private affair, husband Anand Ahuja shared a picture of his anniversary gift to his Instagram stories. Neither Sonam or Anand were visible in the picture, though Anand's wrist with the Norqain watch on it was visible.

A silhouette of Sonam's legs in the background could also be seen. Anand proudly flaunted the watch that wife Sonam gifted to him on their 5th wedding anniversary. The watch was a 'Wild ONE Zermatt Unplugged Special Edition' model, perfect for adventure-seekers, much like Anand himself. The piece featured a sleek grey dial resembling gneiss, the metamorphic rock found in the Matterhorn. Anand's caption for the story read, "Anniversary gift from my @sonamkapoor," followed by tags for the brand.

Sonam Kapoor's anniversary wish for Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post for husband Anand on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary, featured a series of throwback photos of the couple together. Sonam's caption thanked Anand for giving her the best 7 years of her life, including their period of courtship. She thanked her husband for all the good times they have shared across many a activity. Sonam also emphasized on the absolute joy of getting to raise their son Vayu together.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot at former's father Anil Kapoor's Bandra residence on May 8, 2018. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on August 20, 2020. The couple currently resides in London with Sonam shuttling between the UK and Mumbai for work.