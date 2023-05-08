Sonam Kapoor Greets Audience With 'Namaste' During King Charles' Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation concert at Windsor Castle to celebrate the crowning of the new king and queen of the UK. The actress appeared on the centre stage in a custom-made Anamika Khanna, Emilia Wickstead gown to introduce choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam started her speech with a Namaste and was introduced by the host as one of Bollywood's biggest actors.

Soon after the Veere Di Wedding actress made her appearance at the coronation concert, her family gave her a shout-out as they felt proud of her. Her mother Sunita Kapoor shared a clip from the event and captioned the post, "So proud! Such an honour." Anil Kapoor also posted the same video on his Twitter and wrote, "Making us so proud! @sonamakapoor." Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor also re-shared the clip on their Instagram handles. Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Amazing my darling Sonam Kapoor. You make us proud."

Sonam Kapoor started her speech by greeting everyone. She said, "Namaste, our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world’s people. One-third of the world’s ocean. One-quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our peoples special, but we choose to stand as one, learning from our history. Blessed by our diversity, driven by our values, and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard." Check the posts below.

The actress then introduced the Yippy Tuns Choir from Brunei, the Abisa High School from Lesotho, and the Bahamas National Youth Choir. They performed alongside the legendary Steve Winwood, who performed on the song Higher Love. Ahead of her performance, the Khoobsurat actress revealed the mystery of her dress.

Sonam Kapoor's Look for coronation concert

Sonam Kapoor shared her coronation concert look on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home." She wore a floral ensemble and sported the look with dewy makeup. Check the post below.

King Charles III was crowned alongside Queen Camilla on Saturday at the Westminster Abbey. To commemorate the day, citizens enjoyed a long weekend as Monday was declared a public holiday. A concert was also organised in which several stars including Katy Perry performed.