Sonam Kapoor Outfits: Here Are The Best Monochrome Outfits From The Star's Wardrobe

Sonam Kapoor has always been a fan favourite when it comes to her outfit choices. Be it casual or fancy, Kapoor has always impressed people with her style, and it is evident from all the national and international magazines she is featured in. She manages to pull off all kinds of looks with ease. Here are the times the actor pulled off monochromes.

All the monochromes from Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe

The star fashioned a white maxi-dress for a recent shoot. The dress is sleeveless and seems like a full-sized waistcoat. The dress has a wide-belt at the waistline. She went a messy bun for this one, she accessorised the look with a pair of black glares. Her choice for footwear was moccasins and topped it with a simple black sling.

The Neerja star recently went to London and posted a series of pictures from her trip. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen fashioning a black over-sized turtleneck and paired it with a black long skirt. She chose knee-high boots for her footwear. Wearing silver hoops with it, she accessorised the outfit with a pair of glares.

For another event, she wore a knee-length black dress. The dress had flowy victorian full sleeves. Going for a sleek bun, the actor chose to wear stockings with her dress wearing striped black stilettos with it.

For another one of her photoshoots, Kapoor donned a cream long sized kurti with wide-legged white pants. The top has a deep neck right down to her stomach held together with a pearl lace. She topped the outfit with a similarly coloured white blazer and wore a choker neckpiece with it.

Going for a sleek open hairstyle, Sonam Kapoor fashioned a red formal suit for her The Zoya Factor screenings. The outfit had a simple red blazer with wide-legged pants. She completed the outfit with a hand-held big clutch.

The star was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam played the character of a marketing agent who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. This film also marked the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana.

