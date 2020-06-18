Sonam Kapoor shares love for rains with throwback pic, husband calls it ‘beautiful’

Amid lockdown, actress Sonam Kapoor has been on a throwback spree as she treated fans with some amazing throwback pictures and recalled some adorable memories. Recently, as Mumbai got hit with monsoon rains, the actress showed off her love for the season with a beautiful throwback picture on social media which just shows how much she eagerly waits for the season every year. In the pictures, the actress can be seen rejoicing in the rain and enjoying herself.

Sonam Kapoor's love for rainy season

The National Award winning actress shared the picture on her Instagram page where she flaunted off her love for the rainy season. Interestingly, while captioning the post, the actress chose the iconic retro song Naina Barse Rim Jhim Rim Jhim and penned the lyrics. Sonam’s doting husband Anand Ahuja who was mesmerized by the beauty of the actress, was the first one to drop a comment under the post and called it “magical.”

Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Female Actors Who Played Lawyers In Movies

Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes Karishma Boolani On Birthday, Calls Her 'kindest And Nicest'

Apart from her husband, Sonam's fans were quick enough to pour in their hearts for the beauty of the actress. One of the users praised the actress and wrote that she has got a beautiful heart. Another user also hailed the actress and wrote that her flawless beauty just leaves people speechless. Another user chimed in and expressed her love for the caption.

Years back, Sonam Kapoor had reportedly revealed during an interview about her love for rains. As per reports, she had recalled a memory where she said how her mother used to shout at her because Sonam along with her sister Rhea Kapoor would jump in the water puddles. She also expressed her love for playing in water. She also recapitulated that before the monsoons used to arrive, the two sisters would get ready by buying cute raincoats and rainy shoes.

Sometime back, the actress took to her Instagram to share a still from her film Khoobsurat and missed being at work. The actor is seen dressed up in a printed white shirt and has topped it with a blue sweater. She is seen holding a sheet of paper in her hands and seems to be rehearsing her lines. The actor wrote in the caption, "Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘Khoobsurat’. I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia". [sic]

(Image credit: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Characters From 'The Zoya Factor' & 'Khoobsurat' Had A Few Things In Common

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photoshoot Pic, Says 'going For A Drive To No Where'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.