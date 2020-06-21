'Yes I'm Privileged & That's Not...': Sonam Kapoor On Nepotism; Turns Off Comment Section

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide has triggered a massive debate over 'nepotism' where Netizens have been blaming celebrity kids further bringing up 'Insider Vs Outsider' conversations. Sonam Kapoor has been constantly being targeted lately and has received massive hate on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

While she has turned off her comments section on Instagram, she took to her Twitter handle to finally break her silence on the ongoing nepotism debate. She wrote, "Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud To be his daughter." [sic]

When a user asked about her turning off the comments, Sonam said, "Yes I've switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don't want my 64-year-old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you m***** I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents." [sic]

On June 17, Sonam wrote a message on her Instagram story which she later deleted. She said, "Hey guys I usually don't shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it's triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. I'm, turning off my comments." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor shares love for rains with throwback pic, husband calls it ‘beautiful’

Sonam Kapoor thanks CISF Forces for their sacrifices and ensuring India's safety

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.