Sonam Kapoor Explains Why She Returned To India Amid Coronavirus Crisis; Cites Her Parents

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja returned to India last week from UK amid the coronavirus outbreak, right before the government announced a ban on international flights. People across the world were advised not to travel and stay where they were but Sonam had a reason to come back to her country.

Sonam Kapoor reveals the reason

In a recent interview, the actor informed as to why she decided to head back to the bay. She said she and her husband decided they should be by their parents’ side at this crucial time. “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old". Further asserting that if something were to happen to any of them, there would be no one to take care of them and so the duo decided to head back.

The 34-year-old actor documented her experience of flying back to India from London on Instagram stories. The Neerja actor started the video by thanking everybody at the airport, and the ones on the flight for a ‘smooth and responsibly done’ journey. The actor also addressed how she and her husband was surprised to see not much of a screening happening back in London.

However, with the rise of Coronavirus cases, Sonam Kapoor on her Twitter handle issued an advisory for tackling the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi 6 actor shared a video featuring herself through Twitter where she appealed to her fans and followers to be mindful of a few things like avoiding train journeys and self-quarantining. Watch below-

