Sonam Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Mourn Irrfan Khan's Demise; Call It "a Huge Loss"

The demise of versatile actor Iffran Khan at the age of 53 has come as a sudden blow to the film fraternity, as it has the country. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28. He was under observation for colon infection. Scores of people from the film fraternity stormed the social media with their heartfelt condolence to the family of the Angrezi Medium star. Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are among those who paid tribute to the star.

Bollywood stars offer condolences to Irrfan Khan's family

A heartbroken Sonam Kapoor who shared screen space with the iconic actor in her 211 films Thank You paid her last respects to the actor. The Aisha actress remembered the time working with Irrfan and thanked him for his kindness which meant a lot for Sonam when she was least confident.

Read: 'May His Work Always Be Remembered': Delhi CM Kejriwal Shocked At Irrfan Khan's Demise

Read: On Irrfan Khan's Demise, 'India Lost A Super Talented Actor,' Condoles Manjinder Sirsa

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Apart from Sonam, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra also expressed her heartfelt emotions over the great loss. Parineeti recalled all her interactions with the English Medium star and termed it memorable for her. The actress also mentioned in her post that the world has not just lost the most talented actor but, the nicest human being as well.

Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's team had issued a statement on his passing:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Read: Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Hospital; Team Releases Statement

Read: Irrfan Khan's Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery After Actor Gets Hospitalised At Kokilaben

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumor, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year.

Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.