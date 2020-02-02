Sonam Kapoor Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With 'Maha Mrityunjaya Jaap'; Anand Ahuja Reacts

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant who passed away in a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020. Bryant's daughter Gianna was also killed in the horrific crash. Sonam used the famous Hindu religious Maha Mrityunjaya Jaap as her caption and shared a beautiful picture of the NBA legend with his daughter.

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja who is an ardent basketball follower, commented saying, "Beautiful prayer and tribute @sonamkapoor ... thanks for sharing that" [sic]

Meaning of the Mantra: "We worship the three-eyed One (Lord Siva) who is fragrant and who nourishes all beings; may He liberate me from death, for the sake of Immortality, even as the cucumber is severed from its bondage (of the creeper)."

Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed in a horrific helicopter crash, saying the family was “completely devastated” by the tragedy. Vanessa, who married Kobe Bryant in 2001 when she was still a teenager, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to communicate her grief and said she was at a loss for words.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she wrote on her account. Her comments come three days after Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter died when the Sikorsky S-76 they were in slammed into a rugged hillside in thick fog in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. The crash also killed seven others.

The helicopter was headed to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was scheduled to play a basketball game. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa said. “I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

(With agency inputs)

