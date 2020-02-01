Kobe Bryant's Sisters Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb Open Up On The Tragedy

Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Kobe Bryant's sisters have spoken up a week after their brother lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash. Apart from Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in the crash. Tens and thousands of fans lined up outside Staples Center (the home court of the Lakers) to pay tribute to the 18-time All Star. Fans flooded the arena wearing Bryant's Lakers jersey.

Also Read: Staples Center Witnesses Sea Of Fans Paying Tribute To Kobe Bryant Ahead Of Lakers' Match

Kobe Bryant's sisters

While speaking exclusively to American publication iOne Digital, Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb shared personal family photos of themselves with Kobe Bryant. In their statement, both Sharia and Shaya said that they are joining Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri (Bryant's immediate family) in grieving the loss of their brother and Gianna in such a tragic accident.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Pictures Taken Show Low Visibility Due To Bad Weather

They also said that their lives have been changed forever. They added that the family is devastated by the loss of their brother and their hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. In their statement, they also thanked everyone for their prayers, numerous calls, texts, emails and cards. They have also asked people to visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy.

Also Read: Paul George Narrates Emotional Kobe Bryant Tribute Before Kings Vs Clippers Game

Kobe Bryant's family

Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant met wife Vanessa while she was working as a background dancer. The two began dating soon after and got engaged just six months later in May 2000. They got married in April 2001 (without signing a prenup) and have been together ever since. The couple had four daughters - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Sadly, Gianna Bryant was also alongside Kobe in the helicopter that crashed. Kobe Bryant will be survived by wife Vanessa and three daughters - Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant's Relationship With Kobe Bryant And Latest Statement