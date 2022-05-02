Sonam Kapoor Responds To Anushka Sharma's Query; Reveals What Kind Of Mom She Would Be

Soon to be mom Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing headlines ever since she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja made their pregnancy announcement. Sonam has been treating fans with gorgeous glimpses of her cradling her baby bump, sending fans in awe of the actor.

Recently, the Delhi 6 actor revealed what kind of parent she is going to be as she reacted to Anushka Sharma's recent post about parent problems. Anushka, who shares daughter Vamika with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, dropped a BTS glimpse from one of her upcoming projects and posed a question for all parents, asking them how many times they say 'NO' to their children in a day. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor reacts to Anushka Sharma's post, says she'll be a 'YES Mom'

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, May 2, the Chakda Xpress star shared a BTS glimpse of her grooving to a song that says ‘Yes ka time aa gaya’. Alongside the clip, she mentioned, "I’m curious to know, how many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time to meal options, to chemicals in toys…the list is endless. Are you a YES parent or a NO parent?" Sharing Anushka's story, Sonam revealed, "I think I am going to be a YES mom."

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy with a trail of gorgeous monochrome pictures from her maternity photoshoot in March this year. Sharign a poetic caption alongside it, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will be stepping into the shoes of legendary Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the sports drama Chakda Xpress. Announcing the biopic earlier, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

