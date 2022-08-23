Sonam Kapoor Reveals Father Anil Doesn't See Himself As Grandparent; 'I Think He's Scared'

Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja recently announced the birth of their baby boy with a heartfelt note on social media and left their fans in bliss. Ever since they have been receiving numerous wishes from the film fraternity and their fans. The couple announced their pregnancy back in March after nearly four years of their marriage. While Sonam Kapoor and her family are in awe of the newly added member to their family, the Neerja actor recently made a revelation stating how her father Anil Kapoor doesn't see himself as a grandparent.

Sonam Kapoor says father Anil doesn't see himself as a grandparent

According to a recent interaction with Vogue, Sonam Kapoor went candid about her father Anil being scared about becoming a grandparent and added how he got emotional when she broke the news about her pregnancy. Recalling the time, Sonam stated that Anil Kapoor was shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh and visited a temple nearby with Sunita Kapoor. She went on to reveal that since her father is not a religious or a spiritual person, her mother asked him what he was going to pray for to which he responded, a grandchild. Sonam then mentioned that this happened a couple of days before she broke the news of her pregnancy.

“I think my dad is scared. He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent—for a long time, he didn’t even see himself as a parent—but he was the one who got emotional when I told him I was expecting. He was shooting for Jugjugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh sometime before I broke the news to them and Mum and he were visiting some temples around the area. Now, Dad isn’t particularly religious or spiritual, so when Mum jokingly asked him what he was going to pray for, and he responded, 'A grandchild,' she was shocked.”

Moreover, Sonam Kapoor also reflected on how her father was always concerned about his daughters’ careers and it was never about who they were dating. “He always said, “Settle down when you’re ready and if you want, you can even stay at home for the rest of your life,” she added.

During her interaction with Vogue, Sonam Kapoor also went candid about embracing motherhood and recalled the time when she learned that she was pregnant and how she broke the news to her husband and family. She mentioned that she found out about the pregnancy on Christmas and as her husband was recovering from COVID-19 while being isolated in a separate room in their London apartment, she had to make a zoom call to reveal the news to him.

