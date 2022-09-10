Sonam Kapoor Says She Was Planning A Baby In 2020, But 'COVID-19 Pandemic Happened'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Anand Ahuja on August 20. The Khoobsoorat actor is undeniably all over the moon and has been enjoying one of the best phases of her life. Recently, ahead of welcoming the newborn, Kapoor revealed that she was planning to have a baby in 2020, but all the plans got cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonam Kapoor says she postponed baby plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic

In a conversation with Vogue, Sonam said that she got married in 2018 and she and Anand wanted to wait for two years to welcome their first child, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

She went on to state, "Then I heard lots of stories from my friends, who went through a very difficult time during the pandemic, going to hospitals, having their parents with them. In India, we are used to the support system of our moms, our in-laws and all of that. You want your mother around. You want your partner around and to come to the hospital, all these things."

The Neerja fame actor further stated that Anand and she were in Delhi at the beginning of the pandemic at his parent's house and at that point they just decided to wait, because the world did not know what COVID-19 was at that point. She asserted, "We did not understand and we thought, let’s just wait."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of a baby boy on August 20 this year. The couple took to social media and penned a note to announce the good news. The couple wrote, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic)."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor