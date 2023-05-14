Sonam Kapoor Shares Photo Of Husband Anand And Son Vayu, Calls Them ‘The Ahuja Boys’

Fresh off her appearance at King Charles coronation concert, Sonam Kapoor is spending some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share a picture of her ‘Ahuja Boys’. Anand can be seen carrying their son over his head in the photo.

Vayu was seen in a grey shirt and black slacks while Anand wore an all-black ensemble. The image also featured Anand’s brother Anant Ahuja who is holding a pink glass in his hand. In the caption, Sonam wrote, “The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz #everydayphenomenal.” See the post here.

Sonam's anniversary gift for Anand

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the Neerja actress gifted her husband a luxury watch from the Swiss brand Norqain. The watch was a 'Wild ONE Zermatt Unplugged Special Edition' model and it featured a sleek grey dial resembling gneiss.

For the anniversary post, Sonam wrote, “It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents @anandahuja.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. After dating for several years, they took the next step in their relationship. The couple welcomed their son Vayu last year in August. Since then, Sonam has kept her Insta family updated by sharing cute pictures of her son. On the work front, she will next be seen in the lead role in Blind.