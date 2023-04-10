Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Welcome Son Vayu To Their Lavish Delhi Home

Sonam Kapoor recently welcomed her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja to her Delhi home along with her husband Anand Ahuja. The Raanjhanaa actress shared several pictures from the welcome ceremony. In one of the pictures, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and his mother Priya Ahuja posed with Vayu. Other pictures were from their Delhi home featuring other members of the family.

Sonam referred to Vayu as her "darling." The Delhi 6 actress also thanked the culinary, deserts and decor professionals, who tied the whole event together. Check out Sonam's post below, featuring her family members.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's London trip

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently went on a London trip with her son Vayu. The Neerja actress donned a black ensemble, while Anand opted for a grey sweatshirt and paired it with black pants. Vayu was dressed in a light blue ensemble, matching it with a cute cap. In the second picture, the Aisha actress held Vayu as the family took a stroll together.

Previously, Anand Ahuja took to social media and penned a heartfelt note dedicated to Sonam on the occasion of Mother's Day. Anand wrote, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional/social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom."

Anand also lauded her, and wished Sonam and all the other mothers out there a Happy Mother's Day. The couple welcomed Vayu on August 20, 2022.