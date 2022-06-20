Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Throwback Pic With Sister Rhea & Anil Kapoor On Father's Day

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shares a very special bond with her father Anil Kapoor as the mom-to-be is often seen sharing heartfelt posts dedicated to him. From wishing her beloved dad a very 'happy birthday' to wishing her parents on anniversaries, Sonam leaves no stones unturned in making her father feel special on important occasions.

Yet again, The Zoya Factor actor took to her social media space and showered love on Anil Kapoor by sharing an unseen rare photo to mark Father's Day 2022. The photo also features her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor shares an unseen pic on Father's Day

On Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared some rare glimpses from her childhood. In the first picture, Sonam, Rhea and Anil Kapoor are seen posing in one line with the little Rhea adorably sitting on her father's lap, whereas, Sonam on the other hand was seen standing behind her father holding his hair. The next pic saw, the father-daughter trio having some fun moments on the bed with a blanket over their heads.

Sharing the two pictures, Sonam penned a sweet note calling father Anil Kapoor the 'best dad in the world.' Sonam wrote, "The Best Dad in the world 🌎 love you @anilskapoor no one compares to you."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "Best father daughter duo😍❤️ another wrote, "🔥👏 Wow marvellous memories with dad ( Anil Kapoorji )" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor extends anniversary greetings to parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor

Earlier in May, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen pictures of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. Along with the pic, Sonam dedicated a heartfelt note to them. The actor wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the best parents on love you! You both set the best example as a couple, parents and partners.. I couldn’t have asked for more. Also mom, and dads obsessed with you.. it was gross as a kid but it’s unbelievably cute now."

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor