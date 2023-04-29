Sonam Kapoor To Be Part Of Star-studded King Charles III Coronation Concert

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will attend King Charles' coronation concert in London on May 7. She will join the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as the performers at the event. According to Variety, Sonam will be introducing Steve Winwood and the Commonwealth virtual choir at the highly anticipated concert at Windsor Castle. Additionally, she will also deliver an exclusive spoken word piece.

Expressing her happiness on being invited to be part of the coronation ceremony, Sonam said, "I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, celebrating His Majesty's love for music and art. It's a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom. The Choir's music will be paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy."

In a press statement, the Royals said, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023. The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry."

Sonam Kapoor to make return to acting

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Next, she will be a part of Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first acting project after she gave birth to her son Vayu in August last year. Sonam plays the lead role of a blind police officer in the movie, who is on the hunt for a serial killer. Blind will release sometime later this year. Blind a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The film's shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, among other places, wrapped up in February 2021.