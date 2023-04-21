Tim Cook Thanks Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja For 'unforgettable Evening' At IPL 2023 Match

Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoyed the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 match in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. He was spotted having a good time in the stands with actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. Expressing his gratitude, Tim Cook tweeted, "Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening." Cook's tweet was in response to the photos shared by the Neerja actress on her Twitter handle during the cricket match.

Sonam took to her social media handles to share pictures with her husband Anand and Cook. The trio posed for selfies from the stands as they watched the cricket match. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Sonam wrote, "@tim_cook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here. cc @anandahuja."

At the IPL match, Sonam Kapoor wore a white and yellow traditional outfit paired with jhumkas, while her husband Anand Ahuja complemented her in a printed shirt. Tim Cook on the other hand opted for a simple black T-shirt teamed with jeans. Check the photos below.

Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening! 🏏🇮🇳 https://t.co/JNGdbt6QnJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

Tim Cook in India

Tim Cook inaugurated two Apple Stores in India, one in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and the second one in Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket. The Apple CEO also met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit. At the launch of the Apple stor in Mumbai, Cook snapped pictures with Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Armaan Malik and more.

Sonam Kapoor work front

Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for her comeback film titled Blind with Shome Makhija. This will mark her first on screen outing since she gave birth to her son Vayu last year. Sonam last appeared in the OTT film titled AK vs AK, in a cameo role. Before that, she worked in films including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor.