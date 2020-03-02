Sonam Kapoor Laughs Off Bid To Insert Anil-Dawood Pic To 'right Side Of History' Appeal

Sonam Kapoor, who has been vocal about the political situation of the country, took to her Twitter handle to share a message for those who have remained silent about the communal violence in New Delhi.

She wrote that 'being silent is not always golden' followed by a tweet that said 'be on the right side of the history' — which was widely debated by users on Twitter. Amid this, some netizens re-shared an Anil Kapoor picture with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, likely from a 90s Cricket match, and attempted to take a dig at Sonam for 'being on the right side of the history'.

Reacting to the picture, Sonam, who has replied to this precise provocation before, simply responded with a 'laughing out loud' emoji.

Dear @sonamakapoor This 'right side of history' is an extremely slippery-slope, especially for #Bollywood thakelas like you. So many skeletons in each of your cupboards. Your daddy's buddy @duttsanjay learnt the hard way. Don't go there, you will forever regret it otherwise😎 pic.twitter.com/YL43dyS0vd — #Intolerant भारतीय (Sanjeev Goyal) (@goyalsanjeev) March 2, 2020

Be on the right side of history. This is an appeal. You will forever regret it otherwise. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 1, 2020

Karma is going to bite you so badly you have no idea what is going to hit you. Remember my words. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 1, 2020

Silence is not always golden, it can a sign of moral ambiguity , cowardice and thus destructive. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 1, 2020

Sonam Kapoor's earlier clarification

A cybersurfer had sarcastically taunted the actress in February 2020 and asked whether the relationship between her father Anil Kapoor and Dawood Ibrahim was of 'Karma' or 'Dharma'.

However, Sonam in a reply went on to say that her father’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim was neither of Karma (deeds) nor of dharma (religion) but of cricket. Revealing that Anil Kapoor went for a cricket match to Sharjah with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor in the 1990s, she said, "He went to an Indian cricket match with Krishna Kapoor (who is also there) and was Photographed with no knowledge of who was there”. She further asked the user to stop pinpointing fingers as there are three pointing right back at him.

