Anand Ahuja Surprises Lady Love, Sonam Kapoor, At The Airport; Wins 'Husband No.1' Tag

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja seems to be making 'every day phenomenal' for his lady love. Giving some serious husband goals, Ahuja surprised wife Kapoor at the airport with a bouquet of flowers. The Zoya Factor actress then went on to share a video of the same on her Instagram stories. "I love him", read a caption from her post. This was after she was returning from Qatar after attending the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020 and Anand came to receive her at the airport. In the backdrop, the actress can be heard squealing "Hi" upon seeing him. Watch the video below-

Anand Ahuja surprises his lady love

Sonam in an earlier interview with a news agency said, “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy.’”

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. Her husband, Anand Ahuja, who she married in 2018, is also a renowned and highly successful businessman. Anand Ahuja is the owner of Bhaane.

The Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding was one of the biggest events of 2018. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The internet went crazy over the pictures from the big fat Indian Punjabi wedding. From a starry Bollywood sangeet night to a close-knit traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony, Sonam's wedding gave every girl some major wedding goals.

