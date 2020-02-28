Sonam Kapoor Pens Special Note On Mother-in-law's Birthday; Says 'Thank You For Your Love'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who recently grabbed the headlines for criticising Ali Abbas Zafar, has again caught the attention of her fans. Recently, she shared a few pictures, featuring her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja with her. On the occasion of her mother-in-law's birthday, Sonam Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note in the caption of the picture.

In the slide show, Sonam Kapoor shared three pictures in which she is seen posing while flashing her wide smile. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws Priya and Anil Ahuja are also featured in the photos.

The Neerja actor wrote a caption that read, 'Happy birthday to the most loving, elegant and kindhearted person I know!'. She also wrote, 'Thank you for showering Anand and I with all your love and amazing food. We love you a lot and miss you ❤️ @priya27ahuja'.

Many of Sonam's close friends also wished her mother-in-law in the comments section. On the other side, her fans also showered blessings on Priya Ahuja in the comments section of the post.

Check out the post below:

Later, Anand Ahuja and Priya Ahuja also shared a few glimpses of the birthday celebration. Anand's mother shared the pictures of two cakes and in the caption, she thanked her loved ones for making her birthday special. On the other hand, Anand Ahuja also expressed his excitement and love for his mother on his social media handle. See the pictures below:

