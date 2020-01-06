Sonam Kapoor Replies To Netizen Who Asked Her To Send Fake-news Warning To 'B-town Groups'

Sonam Kapoor who is currently having a swell time with her husband Anand Ahuja in Europe took to Twitter a few days back to extend a rather important message on social media. Asking her followers to beware of fake propaganda, the Zoya Factor actress wrote, "Social media can be poison. It will kill you slowly but surely with its hate".

Once the tweet was posted, it gained liked and comments from various other users, however, a netizen tried to criticize the actress by writing that she should 'Copy paste the message in all her Bollywood groups', implicitly alleging that falsities were also being spread by members of the film fraternity. This seemed to have gained the attention of the 34-year-old who replied back saying, "I’m sure they are reading this on Twitter" - again implying that she had accounted for this.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Chills In London With Anand Ahuja, Posts A Throwback Pic To Celebrate Love

Sonam Kapoor replies to netizen:

Netizens react

While her post gained mixed reactions from fans and netizens, there were several who commented saying that the message was of great significance and value. "Agree with you ma'am, there is a need to beware of such people who use victims for their own business&purposes", "Yes mam u r ryt", "Agreed", were some of the comments that were flooded on the post. Read below-

Agreed 👏 — Omar Fayyaz Bhutta (@Omar437) January 4, 2020

so true sonam di.... — navjot singh (@navjotsingh96) January 4, 2020

Agree with you ma'am, there is a need to beware of such people who use victims for their own business&purposes... pic.twitter.com/lZp0txYjLU — Bhrustrated (@FunMauji) January 4, 2020

READ: Sonam Kapoor Heaps Praises On Anil Kapoor's Look In 'Malang'

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor along with Dulqueer Salmaan. The film was adapted from a best-selling novel and although critics believed that the film will be a blockbuster at the Box Office, it failed to do so and gained poor reactions from the audiences, thus tanking at the box office. On an opening day, the film collected a total of Rs 2 crores.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Gets Emotional Post Recalling Past Decade, Anand Ahuja Calls It 'scandalous'

However, Kapoor's stint earlier to this Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, based on a revolutionary topic, was loved by critics and audiences alike, as it opened a path for conversation, as far as homosexuality in India is concerned. And, while no further projects of the actress have been announced, reports claim that she will be seen in the remake of a South Korean film titled Blind. On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor is happily married to Anand Ahuja

READ: Sonam Kapoor Chills In London With Anand Ahuja, Posts A Throwback Pic To Celebrate Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.