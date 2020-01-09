Sonam Kapoor Bashes International Airline, Says, 'I'm Never Flying Again With Them'

Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and bashed an International airline for losing her luggage for the second time in a month. Expressing her frustration and disappointment, Sonam wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologizing and asked her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

This is not the first time the above-mentioned airline has come under the spotlight. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor too bashed the same airline and accused them of being racist.

Racist. Dont fly British Airways.We cannot be kicked around. Sad to hear about the Berlin child incident. I stopped flying BA after the cabin crew were rude and had attitude not once but twice even after being a first class passenger. Fly Jetair or Emirates. There is dignity. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 9, 2018

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor along with Dulqueer Salmaan. The film was adapted from a best-selling novel and although critics believed that the film will be a blockbuster at the Box Office, it failed to do so and gained poor reactions from the audiences, thus tanking at the box office. On an opening day, the film collected a total of Rs 2 crore.

However, Kapoor's stint earlier to this 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga', based on a revolutionary topic, was loved by critics and audiences alike, as it opened a path for conversation, as far as homosexuality in India is concerned. And, while no further projects of the actress has been announced, reports claim that she will be seen in the remake of a South Korean film titled 'Blind'.

