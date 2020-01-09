The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Bashes International Airline, Says, 'I'm Never Flying Again With Them'

Bollywood News

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle & expressed her disappointment over an international airline's negligence, says, 'never flying again.'

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and bashed an International airline for losing her luggage for the second time in a month. Expressing her frustration and disappointment, Sonam wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologizing and asked her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

Sonam Kapoor replies to netizen who asked her to send fake-news warning to 'B-town groups'

This is not the first time the above-mentioned airline has come under the spotlight. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor too bashed the same airline and accused them of being racist.

On the professional front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor along with Dulqueer Salmaan. The film was adapted from a best-selling novel and although critics believed that the film will be a blockbuster at the Box Office, it failed to do so and gained poor reactions from the audiences, thus tanking at the box office. On an opening day, the film collected a total of Rs 2 crore.

JNU violence: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, others react; term it 'shocking'

However, Kapoor's stint earlier to this 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga', based on a revolutionary topic, was loved by critics and audiences alike, as it opened a path for conversation, as far as homosexuality in India is concerned. And, while no further projects of the actress has been announced, reports claim that she will be seen in the remake of a South Korean film titled 'Blind'.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram and PTI

Sonam Kapoor chills in London with Anand Ahuja, posts a throwback pic to celebrate love

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
