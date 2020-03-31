Sonam Kapoor's Cute Post For 'sleepy Hungry Baby' Anand Ahuja Can't Be Missed; See Here

Sonam Kapoor who is currently in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, took to her Instagram handle to share a loved-fill post amid the ongoing lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic.

A black-and-white picture shows Sonam kissing her husband on the forehead and captioned it with the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby.

Anand Ahuja was quick to comment and wrote, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang “sunshine” 🌻! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please! 😍😘 @sonamkapoor" [sic]

To this, Sonam replied, "@anandahuja you are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey.... 🎶" [sic]

Sonam Kapoor slams Trump for 'wasting time on tabloid nonsense' amid COVID-19 crisis

Sonam and Anand returned to India from London before the lockdown was announced. Talking about the same, the Neerja actor in an interview with a film critic said, "I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly."

PM Modi thanks B'wood for their donations; says 'India’s stars are playing starring role'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.