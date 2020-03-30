The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Slams Trump For 'wasting Time On Tabloid Nonsense' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor has expressed her disappointment at American President Donald Trump's tweet about insignificant issues in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor reacted to Donald Trump's tweet denying security to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have reportedly shifted base from Canada to the US. The actor slammed the President of the USA by claiming that he has been focusing on 'tabloid nonsense' when his attention should be on the global pandemic affecting millions across the world. Sonam tweeted her thought by stating that Trump's statement about a banal security detail amid the coronavirus crisis must be an embarrassment for his country.

Have a look:

In a recent development due to the closing of Canadian borders for safety, the erstwhile royals appeared to have shifted their base to the US as Meghan's family resides at Los Angeles. President Donald Trump on Sunday has said that the United States administration will not pay for the security of the royal couple adding that the couple will have to bear the expenses for their security.

Have a look:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the country’s voluntary national shutdown for a month, significantly changing his tone on the coronavirus pandemic only days after musing about the country reopening in a few weeks. He heeded public-health experts who told him the virus could claim over 100,000 lives in the U.S., perhaps more, if not enough is done to fight it. 

In fact, New York’s death toll from the COVID outbreak climbed above 1,000 on Sunday, less than a month after the disease was first detected in the state. New York state alone accounts for more than 40% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19. 

First Published:
