Sonam Kapoor's 'insanely Hard' Film 'Blind' Leaves Her 'bruised', Actor Shares Picture

Sonam Kapoor on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her last day at the shoot of the upcoming film Blind. The actor was left 'bruised and battered' but that definitely doesn't stop her from working.

"Bruised and battered but raring to finish the last day of this insanely hard but creatively satisfying film," she captioned the picture where the bruise on her arm is quite visible. Sonam also shared pictures posing with hot water bottle to kill the 'freezing' weather in Scotland. Sonam is currently in Glasgow, Scotland shooting for Blind.

The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centers on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey.

The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers. The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind.

Earlier, Sonam shared a photo with her team from her vanity. "All in our small little bubble. The A-Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal," she wrote. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos from the sets of Blind often surface on the internet and fans have expressed excitement about the movie. She was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao. Sonam also featured in Netflix film AK vs AK alongside father Anil Kapoor.

