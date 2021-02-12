Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Asks Fans To 'Guess Who' In Cute Childhood Pic; Mom Sunita Reacts

On February 11, 2021, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen throwback childhood picture of a baby. In the cute picture, a toddler can be seen seated while looking into the camera. The Khoobsurat actor did not reveal who the toddler was, but asked her fans to ‘guess who’. While sharing the picture, Sonam also tagged her mother, Sunita Kapoor. Take a look at the adorable picture below.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a toddler's pic

In the throwback picture, a toddler can be seen seated on a person’s lap. She looked adorable wearing a white dress. Sonam captioned her post as, “Guess who?” with a baby face emoticon. As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her fans were quick to like the picture and are all hearts for the picture. Several fans wondered if it is Sonam or her mother Sunita.

Many of her fans dropped lovely comments for the star kid. Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor too commented, “My baby” with several red hearts, to which Sonam replied, “@kapoor.sunita miss you mama”. Bibhu Mohapatra and several other celebs dropped heart-eyed face emoji and red heart. A fan guessed, “Baby Sonam” while another one wrote, “Sunita mam so cute”. A netizen simply complimented the toddler, and wrote, “Cuteness overload” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. In one of her recent pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be seen posing in a desert-like location. She looked stunning in a gold diamond outfit designed by designer Arpita Mehta. She wore subtle makeup and kept her hair loose. In her caption, she wrote, “With a body of work that borrows from the sartorial legacy of our country @arpitamehtaofficial collections have always celebrated the modern Indian woman. Can’t wait to have the very essence of this creative genius encapsulated in this exquisite coffee table book!”.

Many of her fans complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts. Arpita Mehta, too, responded to her “Love you” with a red heart and several shining stars emoji. Rhea Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anshuka, Mahira Khan, Tanya Ghavri and several others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

