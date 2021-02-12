Sonam Kapoor Adds Her Two Cents On Who Would Make Good James Bond; Says 'He'd Be Perfect'

Sonam Kapoor became the latest to chip in with her opinion on who would be a good addition to the Bond Franchise. Ever since Daniel Craig made the announcement that he would no longer play the part of the elusive Bond, the internet has been abuzz with thoughts on who could be a good replacement for the actor. A lot of names have been suggested with Tom Hardy and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page supposedly leading the pack. Some of the biggest names of the industry like Henry Cavill are also suggested to be in the running. The most recent name to join the league is Tom Holland.

Also read: James Bond Must Follow THESE 13 Rules In Every Single Bond Film

Sonam Kapoor suggests Tom Holland's name

The British GQ Instagram handle posted a picture of Tom Holland in a suit at the Oscars and posted a question, “Is 24 too young to play #Bond?”. Sonam Kapoor reposted this to her Instagram story saying that she thought Tom Holland would make the perfect James Bond. This comes only a day after Tom Holland said in the Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, that he looked pretty good in a suit and would not think once before he jumped at the possibility of playing Bond.

Tom also said in the podcast that as a young British boy he would love to play the role of James Bond. He joked that while he would be a very short James Bond, he would cover it up by how good he looked in a suit. Tom Holland has currently ended promotions for Apple TV’s Cherry and is now in the process of filming for Spiderman.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Asks Fans To 'Guess Who' In Cute Childhood Pic; Mom Sunita Reacts

In other news, Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram saw the actor recently promote Arpita Mehta’s coffee table book on the completion of 10 years of the designer in the industry. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a picture of herself wearing a beautiful gold creation of the designer as she stood in the middle of a sandy plain. The actor captioned her picture saying, “With a body of work that borrows from the sartorial legacy of our country @arpitamehtaofficial collections have always celebrated the modern Indian woman. Can’t wait to have the very essence of this creative genius encapsulated in this exquisite coffee table book! â¤ðŸŒŸ”. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is all set to play a vision-impaired character in Blind.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Three Years Of Film 'Pad Man', Shares Throwback Pictures

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Calls Anand Ahuja 'shady' As He Shares Pic He Took Of Her Before Proposing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.