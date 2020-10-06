Rhea Kapoor's Mother Sunita Wishes Daughter's Boyfriend Karan Boolani On His Birthday

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita took to her Instagram handle to wish daughter Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend and filmmaker Karan Boolani on his birthday. Sharing pictures of Karan with the Kapoor family, Sunita wrote, "wishing you all gods abundance .. love you , have the best year ever" [sic]

Rhea Kapoor too wished beau Karan and shared some throwback pictures. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman" [sic]

Rhea had also shared some of her memories with her partner a couple of days ago on Instagram. She shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the movie Aisha, which marked her debut as a producer. Rhea and her boyfriend were working together on the project. She wrote, "Film Wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. #babyproducer

(Aisha, 2010)".

