Rhea Kapoor's Photos Prove That She Is A True Blue 90s Kid; See Here

Rhea Kapoor has professed her love for the good old days as a 90s kid, thanks to her previously launched Rheson collection, a clothing brand co-owned by Sonam and Rhea. And now, owing to it the golden era, the true blue 90s kid, Rhea Kapoor recently posted a series of pictures and recommendations of her favourite snacks. Take a look at some of Rhea Kapoor's favourites and recommendations that will make every 90s kid nostalgic.

Rhea Kapoor’s favourites

Rhea took to Instagram to share some of her favourites. She posted a story that read, “Guys I miss perk. Was it not the best chocolate? Makes me think of coming back from school at 3:30 and my toughest choice being between a Raspberry Deut/dolly and a perk. Good times”. She also included an Instagram poll asking her fans and followers to mention their favourite treats.

Rhea was bombarded with replies. Her first reply was by her sister Sonam Kapoor who spoke about peppy and picnic, to which Rhea stated that they are iconic. Another reply was Raspberry duet to which Rhea stated that it may be the best ice cream on a stick ever. Her other favourites mentioned were uncle chips, nirulas hot chocolate fudge, little hearts, magic pops, Pepsi candies, Frooti, Papdi chaat, perk, softy, bytes, parle G toffee, Pudhina lays, sour punk candy and Fryumms.

Rhea’s recommendations

Apart from mentioning her favourite snacks and food, rhea also recommended certain food places to visit. The first recommendation was the ice cream parlour at a fountain. Another recommendation was the Juhu Frankie near Sarkari Bhandar. She also recommended samosas from the Sweet Bengal India and stated that those were her favourite. For those with a sweet tooth, she recommended Bachelors strawberry and cream.

Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Rhea Kapoor is quite popular on Instagram as she finds creative ways to interact with her fans and followers. She posted a sweet childhood picture with her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anil Kapoor. Her caption read, “How I still feel on the inside in front of the camera. Nervous, fidgety, cranky that I'm not controlled and annoyed that everyone else seems sooo comfy. Now I breathe and think of Oprah. #fakeittillypumakeit”. Take a look at the picture.

Image credits: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

