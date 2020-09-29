Rhea Kapoor Shares Throwback Pics With 'best Friend'; Says 'Side By Side Since 2009'

Rhea Kapoor recently shared some photos with her 'best friend' on her Instagram handle. She posted a bunch of memories of the time when they were working on a project together. She posted some of the candid pictures and received love from fans. Even one of her beau's folks had something to say in the comment section. Let’s take a look at Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Rhea Kapoor’s candids with her 'best friend'

In her latest Instagram post, Rhea shared some of the candid photos of her with her beau and addressed him as her best friend. In these pictures, the couple can be seen spending some quality moments with each other during a shoot. She mentioned in the caption that they have been side by side since 2009. Many of her fans loaded the comment section with hearts while some of them complimented them as cute. See how fans reacted to the candids of Rhea and her beloved.

Rhea had also shared some of her memories with her partner a couple of days ago on Instagram. She shared a few pictures from the shoots of the movie Aisha, which marked her debut as a producer. Rhea and her boyfriend were working together on this same project.

She stated in the caption that the moments were from the film wrap in 2010 when her first movie as a producer got completed. She said how she was 21 when her first film began. She cutely captioned it as to how the picture consisted of her first film and her first love while she was on the sets of Aisha. Her cute pictures hugging her partner with love was liked a lot by her fans.

Rhea Kapoor recently posted a bunch of videos and pictures of her new family member. In the caption, she stated that its name was Russell Crowe Kapoor and addressed her pet doggo as the Prince of Juhu. She mentioned how her pet already runs the house like a prince. The post was liked by many followers who called her pet dog cute.

