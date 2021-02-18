Soni Razdan, Amrita Singh Attend JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi's Bridal Shower | See Pictures

Filmmaker JP Dutta and actress Bindiya Goswami's daughter, producer Nidhi Dutta is all set to tie the knot with Binoy Gandhi. Bollywood ladies Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh were seen in attendance at Dutta's bridal shower party.

According to the reports, the wedding was earlier scheduled for December but due to the pandemic, it has now been pushed to 2021. Nidhi and Binoy got engaged in August last year.

Nidhi Dutta is following her father's footsteps and has been utterly dedicated to movies. She has produced the movie Paltan which was helmed by her father J P Dutta. Nidhi Dutta is getting married to filmmaker Binoy Gandi. Her father announced her engagement on August 27.

J P Dutta is a renowned filmmaker who is known for movies like Border, LOC Kargil, Umrao Jaan among others. Nidhi Dutta's mother Bindiya Goswami is also an Indian film actor.

In an interview, Nidhi spoke about her love story with Binod Gandhi and found similarities with that of her parents. J P Dutta's daughter recalled how her fiance was to mark his directorial debut with a movie for their company, in which she bagged a role. She added that though the film did not release, it marked the beginning of the relationship between Nidhi Dutta and Gandhi.

