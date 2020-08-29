J P Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta Looks Splendid During Her Mehendi Function; See Photos

Filmmaker J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta celebrated her Mehendi ceremony on August 28, 2020, Friday. Numerous Bollywood and television celebrities attended her function with Binoy Gandhi. Pictures of stars like Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, and Dipika Kakar surfaced on the internet. Here are some of Nidhi Dutta’s photos from her Mehendi ceremony that you must check out. Read on:

J P Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi photos

Photos from filmmaker J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta’s Mehendi Ceremony have been making the rounds on the internet. The intimate affair witnessed various celebrities and friends, who graced the event in gorgeous attire. Nidhi Dutta, who would reportedly tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Binoy Gandhi in December, had the ceremony at her place. The duo’s function took place on August 28, 2020, Thursday.

J P Dutta’s daughter looked gorgeous in a soothing shaded attire. She wore a stylish pink Kurta and paired it with a similar coloured Patiala. The close-necked dress feature golden border design and mirror work. Producer Nidhi Dutta accessorized her outfit with floral jewellery like a pretty Matha Tikka and a matching neckpiece. She applied a pink lip colour, highlighted her eyes with smokey-eye makeup, and set her hair for a rounded-off look.

Bindiya Goswami’s daughter posed with stars like Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh during the ceremony with Binoy Gandhi. In one of the captures, Nidhi Dutta is seen posing with Sara on a sofa. The latter has donned a hot pink monotone traditional outfit, which she wore in her Ganesh Chaturthi post on social media. In another post, a series of pictures consists of J P Dutta’s daughter sharing the frame with Amrita Singh, her mother Bindiya Goswami, Dipika Kakkar, and Shoaib Ibrahim. Here are some of their photos from Nidhi Dutta’s Mehendi ceremony that you must check:

Nidhi Dutta wedding details

According to media reports, Nidhi Dutta wedding would take place in December. She spoke about her love story with Binod Gandhi and found similarities with that of her parents. J P Dutta's daughter recalled how her fiance was to mark his directorial debut with a movie for their company, in which she bagged a role. She added that though the film did not release, it marked the beginning of the relationship between Nidhi Dutta and Gandhi.

