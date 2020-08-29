J P Dutta And Bindiya's Daughter Nidhi Shares Glimpse Of Her 'first Step Of Forever'

J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta recently posted pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, she was seen showing off her henna. Nidhi Dutta was dressed in a beautiful pastel coloured ethnic suit. Her kurta was complemented with golden stripe detailing. Nidhi Dutta accessorised her look with floral jewellery.

For her makeup, Nidhi Dutta opted for smokey eyes and nude lip colour. She posted the pictures with the caption, “Remembering Last Night... for it was the first step of Forever...Thank you to my warriors that made me feel like a princess!”. She also thanked her photographer, makeup artists and designer for her look. Several users poured in wishes for J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami's daughter. Take a look at Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi photos.

Sara Ali Khan and Akansha Ranjan attend Nidhi Dutta's mehndi ceremony

Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi ceremony was also attended by several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan. The actor was seen clicking pictures with Nidhi and her mother Bindiya Goswami. The actor's mother Amrita Singh also accompanied her for the ceremony. TV actors Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib were also part of the ceremony. Actor Akansha Ranjan was also spotted clicking pictures with J P Dutta's daughter.

Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a beautiful pink suit. Her look is completed with statement earrings and open hair. Sara Ali Khan’s mother was spotted wearing a multi-coloured kurta. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was dressed in a beautiful pastel coloured floral suit. She carried a no-makeup makeup look and added silver studs to complete the look. Dipika Kakkar was dressed in a beautiful green suit. She completed her look with oxidised jewellery while Shoaib kept it simple as he wore a white Pathani suit.

Nidhi Dutta is following her father's footsteps and has been utterly dedicated to movies. She has produced the movie Paltan which was helmed by her father J P Dutta. Nidhi Dutta is getting married to filmmaker Binoy Gandi. Her father announced her engagement on August 27. Reportedly, Nidhi Dutta's wedding will take place in December 2020. J P Dutta is a renowned filmmaker who is known for movies like Border, LOC Kargil, Umrao Jaan among others. Nidhi Dutta's mother Bindiya Goswami is also an Indian film actor.

