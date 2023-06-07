Sonnalli Seygall Ties The Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7. The couple decided to have an intimate ceremony and got married in attendance of their loved ones at a gurudwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple dated for five years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

Sonnalli Seygall shared a few photos from her dreamy wedding. In the photos, the couple can be seen doing the many wedding rituals. Another photo showed the couple taking pheras. Check out the photos below:

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's first photos as husband and wife have surfaced online. Sonnalli wore a soft pink saree with white embroidery and matching statement jewellery, while Ashesh complemented her in a white sherwani teamed with a pink turban. He also carried a vintage sword as he posed for the cameras.

(Sonnalli Seygall gets married to Ashesh Sajnani. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Pre-wedding festivities of Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani

(Sonnalli Seygall posing with her mehendi artist. | Image: @veenanagda/Instagram)

Recently, mehendi artist Veena Nagda recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a few pictures from the actor's mehendi ceremony. Sonnalli and Ashesh had a close-knit pre-wedding festivity on Monday which was attended by some popular personalities as well. In the photos, the couple looked adorable as they posed separately for the cameras.

In the first photo, Sonnalli Seygall was seen wearing an embellished yellow and red ethnic attire. She donned a yellow kurta paired with a heavily embroidered red sharara. She complemented her look by accessorising with a giant maang tika.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress opted for minimal jewellery and completed her look with bold eye makeup, matching lipstick, and a dewy base. She kept her tresses open as she flaunted her henna design by Bollywood mehendi artist Veena. On the other hand, her now husband Ashesh sported a pink kurta with silver detailing and teamed it with white pants and a watch.

(Ashesh L Sajnani getting ready for his pre-wedding festivities. | Image: @veenanagda/Instagram)

More on Sonnalli Seygall and her work front

(Sonnalli Seygall in a pink floral dress. | Image: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

The news of Sonnalli Seygall's relationship with Ashesh Sajnani broke out last year but the couple never confirmed their relationship. The actress reportedly had a blast during her bachelorette which seemingly took place in May. However, the actress never addressed the media about it and kept the details under wraps. The actress has appeared in several films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more.