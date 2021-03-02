Sonnalli Seygall On Travelling Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'We Can’t Stop Living Our Lives'

Sonnalli Seygall of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame recently went on a getaway to Kerela for a week amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, although she had apprehensions about travelling during such unprecedented times, the actor decided to go for it because it was something much needed for her. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sonnalli revealed that while she had second thoughts about her vacay, she realised that one cannot stop living their life in fear.

Sonnalli Seygall shares her experience of travelling amid a pandemic

After returning from a week-long vacay to Kerela, Sonnalli Seygal recently described her experience of travelling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to Hindustan Times. The Jai Mummy Di actor revealed that like everyone else, she too had second thoughts about embarking on a trip and admitted saying she had apprehensions about her vacay just before leaving for the southern state. However, Sonnalli went on to add stating she soon realised that one cannot stop living in fear and spoke about considering it a "part of the whole test".

Elaborating further on the same, she said that one just has to be careful yet live their lives. Sharing her experience, she revealed travelling for work to Delhi and Goa amid the pandemic but her trip to Kerela was to spend pure leisure time. In her interaction with the online portal, the 31-year-old also opened up about the difference between travelling now and travelling in pre-pandemic times. For Sonnalli, the only difference she pointed out during her interaction was "taking precautions". She added saying that as long as one makes sure they're following all the protocols and maintains minimal contact, it's all fine.

Furthermore, Sonnalli Seygall also shared some travel tips for fans and expressed how it is the right time for one to explore their own country as opposed to international destinations. She explained saying there is a lot to do in India and advised everyone to utilise this time to get to know their own country because the rates for travelling are way more affordable right now than ever. Thus, she concluded saying one should make the most of it.

