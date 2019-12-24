Sonnalli Seygall's Version Of Gigi Hadid Outfit In 'Lamborghini' Doesn't Impress Netizens

The makers of 'Jai Mummy Di' released their second song — Lamborghini — starring Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh, and looks like the actress' outfit in the song is a copied version of Gigi Hadid's outfit she wore 3 years back at a Victoria Secret event. Fashion critic and an anonymous handle Diet Sabya shared the comparison and called it a 'gandi copy'. Singer Akriti Kakar dropped a comment saying, "Omg" with a laughing emoji.

After releasing the first song of the film ''Jai Mummy Di'', ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’ — remix of a popular Punjabi song — "Jaani Tera Naa" by Sunanda Sharma, the makers have released the second song from the film, "Lamborghini" — yet another remixed version of popular Punjabi blockbuster song — "Lamberghini" by Punjabi singer-songwriter composer duo The Doorbeen.

The song comes with an entirely fresh set of lyrics. The all-new version of the song is composed by the hit duo Meet Bros and is sung by Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill. The new lyrics are rendered by Kumaar, directed by Arvindr Khaira and the number is choreographed by Sahaj Singh, Shreoshi Kumar. The original song had become a rage amongst the audience with its catchy music and Punjabi lyrics but Netizens say that the makers of "Jai Mummy Di" have royally ruined the original. Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall also appear in the song along with Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill.

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families. Supriya Pathak & Poonam Dhillon play the role of mother to Sunny and Sonnalli respectively. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

