Trailer Of 'Jai Mummy Di' Starring Sunny Singh And Sonnalli Sehgal Released; Have A Look

Actor Sunny Singh is on a roll with back to back film releases this year. Sunny was last seen in Ujda Chaman which courted a lot of controversies. He is back with yet another comedy movie titled Jai Mummy Di which is referred to as a 'mom-com' by the makers of the film. The trailer of the film was recently released on social media.

Jai Mummy Di- trailer out

The film, apart from Sunny Singh also stars Sonnalli Sehgal and veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles. From what can be seen in the trailer of the film, the story of the film is based on the lives of Puneet and Saanjh (Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall), who are in love with each other but both do not dare to tell their mothers — Laali and Pinky played by Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon — who at one point used to be best friends, but are now sworn enemies and cannot stand each other. When the mothers fix their marriages with different people, Puneet and Saanjh decide to pull off an impossible con with the blessings of their crazy mothers.

Jai Mummy Di is helmed by Navjot Gulati while it is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-series along Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner Luv Films. The movie is set to hit the box office on 17th January 2020. Both Sunny and Sonnalli have worked together previously as they starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which was directed by Luv Ranjan.

