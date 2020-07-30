Sonu Sood Announces Three Lakh Jobs For Migrant Labourers On His Birthday; Read Details

Actor Sonu Sood, regarded by many as the messiah of many migrant labourers in India, who helped them reach their hometown amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, ringed in his 47th birthday on Thursday. To celebrate his special day, the actor announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on his job portal 'Pravasi Rojgar'.

The 'Dabangg' actor shared two flyers of the employment application and shared that the jobs came with additional benefits like PF and ESI. "On my birthday a small initiative from my side...3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI, and other benefits," he wrote in the caption. He further went on to thank the organisations that had partnered with him for the initiative.

Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown.

Pravasi Rojgar app download: How to register on Sonu Sood's job portal?

Sonu Sood explains Pravasi Rojgar app

Kapil Sharma invited Sonu Sood as his first guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as the shoot began after lockdown. On the show, Kapil asked Sonu what prompted him to launch the app. The actor revealed that while arranging the travel for the migrant force, he would often enquire whether they will be coming back or not at all. To this question, Sonu received a standard answer that the migrants would return only if they found a job or else try figuring out something in their hometown. This got the actor thinking and being from the engineering background himself, he started working on a platform which could help people get jobs.

Sonu Sood extends financial support to ailing veteran actor Anupam Shyam

According to Sonu, the application took 2-3 months to build from scratch. Through this platform, anyone from any state can upskill themselves or even find jobs in a different state. Sonu claimed that by the time The Kapil Sharma Show's episode aired, the platform would have employed around 1-1.5 lakh people.

