Pravasi Rojgar App Download: How To Register On Sonu Sood's Job Portal?

On Wednesday i.e. July 29, 2020, actor Sonu Sood launched his app on several platforms in his quest to help migrants in the country. The app and website are named the Pravasi Rojgar job portal. As per several reports, the online platform has around 500 reputed companies related to construction, automobile, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, apparel, e-commerce and logistics sectors, offering job opportunities.

Pravasi Rojgar app and website will also be offering specific job training like spoken English. Currently, the migrant employment app is still not available on app stores for people to download, but you can still start applying for jobs using Pravasi Rojgar website which is similar to the app. If you are wondering about Pravasi Rojgar app download and how to register on Sonu Sood job portal, do not worry, here is all you need.

Steps for Pravasi Rojgar app download

Search Pravasi Rojgar on Google Play Store.

As soon as you find the Pravasi Rojgar app, tap on it.

After that, you can download the Pravasi Rojgar app by tapping on the 'Install' button.

After downloading, you will be asked to approve some permissions for the app.

Once the Pravasi Rojgar app has all the approvals, you can enrol yourself and apply for migrant employment jobs.

How to register on Sonu Sood job portal (Pravasi Rojgar registration)?

First of all, Go to Sonu Sood job portal, Pravasi Rojgar website http://pravasirojgar.com/.

Once the Pravasi Rojgar website appears, you can choose your prefered language between English and Hindi.

Scroll down and click on the 'Start Here' link on the home page.

A registration form will open in front of you on the next page.

Now, you have to enter your mobile number which will initiate your migrant employment job application online.

In this Pravasi Rojgar registration form, you have to create your ID by entering your name, address, mobile number, city name and new password.

Once your registration on the Pravasi Rojgar website is complete, you will be eligible to apply for the migrant employment job.

However, after filling the form, you will have to verify your mobile number by putting an OTP which will be sent on the number that you have entered while filling the Pravasi Rojgar registration form.

After this procedure, your new Overseas Employment App account will be created and now you can start applying for new jobs on the Pravasi Rojgar website.

How to apply for jobs on Sonu Sood's job portal, Pravasi Rojgar website?

Login into the job portal (website or app), and you will find a list of jobs available for you.

If you find a job interesting and you wish to apply for it, click on the 'View Details' page. On the next page, you will find employment information.

Once you find a job of your choice, you can apply to it by clicking on the 'Apply' button.

Applying for the job on Sonu Sood's job portal is this easy. Wait for recruiters to call you after receiving your job application.

All Images ~ Pravasi Rojgar website

