Sonu Sood Extends Financial Support To Ailing Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam

Actor Sonu Sood has again stepped forward to help the needy. Recently, Sood showed his support to actor Anupam Shyam, who is admitted to the ICU ward of Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, due to kidney infection. The family has reportedly asked for financial aid.

Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Anupam Shyam

Recently, it was reported that actor Anupam Shyam is going through a difficult time as he is battling a kidney infection in the ICU of a Goregaon-based hospital in Mumbai. His family is seeking financial aid for his treatment from the film industry. In order to help the veteran actor, CINTAA, Cine and TV Artistes' Association has come forward and appealed to the people to help the actor and his family.

Now, on July 29, 2020, Sonu Sood took to his official social media handle and wrote, “In touch with them”, as he shared a photo by CINTAA, which asked for monetary help from people for the actor’s treatment. Sood shared a Twitter post by S Ramachandran, who is trying his best to help the veteran actor. He had previously reached out to Aamir Khan and Sonu Sood, via his official social media handle. Here is the post by Sonu Sood:

In touch with them🙏 https://t.co/yedW7S7erW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020

The 62-year-old actor was at first admitted to a Malad-based hospital, but after his condition deteriorated and he reportedly collapsed during a dialysis session, he was moved to an ICU ward of Lifeline Hospital, which is situated in Goregaon.

Anupam Shyam is known for movies like Bandit Queen, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Nayak: The Real Hero, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Shakti: The Power, Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, and others. He has also played antagonist in several television shows. He has featured in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Doli Armaano Ki, Heena 1998, and others. Fans of the actor are wishing him a speedy recovery and showing their support.

