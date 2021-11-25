National Award-winning choreographer Shiva Shankar is currently battling for life after he contracted the deadly COVID-19. The ace choreographer and actor who was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad four days ago after being tested positive for Coronavirus has run short of funds for treatment. Actor Sonu Sood who has been helping people during the pandemic has stepped in to help the choreographer with the ongoing treatment.

South Indian trade analyst Vamsi Kaka shared a picture of the choreographer from the hospital and informed that due to expensive treatment, the family is unable to pay the bills. He even added contact details of his son and requested people to support and help the choreographer in whatever way they can. He said, “Noted Choreographer #ShivaShankar Master affected with #COVID19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment, the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help.”

Sonu Sood reaches out to help Shiva Shankar

Sonu Sood reacted to the request and revealed that he is in touch with the family members and will do his best to help Shiva Shankar. “I am already in touch with the family Will try my best to save his life,” tweeted Sonu. According to reports by Pinkvilla, his elder son Ajay and wife have also contracted the virus and are currently in serious condition too. While Ajay is receiving treatment at the hospital, his wife is currently under home quarantine. Their younger son Ajay Krishna has been taking care of the entire family in these hard times.

Iam already in touch with the family,

Will try my best to save his life 🙏 https://t.co/ZRdx7roPOl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 25, 2021

The choreographer has a spectacular career graph where he has worked in more than 10 languages but majorly with South Indian films, including Tamil films & Telugu films. Having worked on over 800 feature films, Shiva Shankar won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in the song Dheera Dheera Dheera, SS Rajamouli's historical drama Magadheera (2008). He has also worked in Telugu films like Khaidi, Ammoru, Suryavansham, Thiruda Thirudi, Allari Pidugu, Magadheera, Mahatma, Baahubali: The Beginning.

Apart from choreographing, Shiva Shankar has also appeared in acting roles, notably starring as Ajith Kumar's dance instructor in K. S. Ravikumar's Varalaru (2006). The choreographer was asked to design the dance sequences but also the action sequences and the overall body language of Ajith, to depict him in a feminine way.

IMAGE: Twitter/Vamsikaka/PTI