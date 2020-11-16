Sonu Sood Appointed As State Icon To Aware People About Ethical Voting

Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India (ECI), an official statement said on Monday. Informing about this development, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mr. S Karuna Raju said that his office had sent a proposal to ECI in this regard and ECI approved the same. He said that with this appointment would prove beneficial to aware people especially young voters about ethical voting.

Belonging to Moga district of Punjab, Mr. Sonu Sood has been proving his acting prowess in various films of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi. He is also indulging in public welfare works and other social services.

Actor Sonu Sood (in file pic) appointed as the state icon of Punjab by Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/ZoomBzvkDP — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

During the lockdown, Mr. Sood has arranged Transport facilities for migrant laborers stuck in various places to their homes and he was highly appreciated by all sections of the society. Apart from this he emerged as a ‘real’ hero for his selfless, kind-hearted efforts towards social service.

On September 30, 2020, he was honoured with the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme for his relentless efforts to help people in perilous times of Covid-19. He was also awarded by various governments to acknowledge his works in film industry.

(With agency inputs)

