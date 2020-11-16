Sonu Sood Funds Liver Transplant Operation For Six-year-old; Ramesh Bala Shares Video

After helping several migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood came to the rescue of a six-year-old boy, Harshvardhan, who had to undergo a liver transplant at Apollo Hospital. The six-year-old has been keeping ill since he was six months old and Sonu Sood helped the family with the finances.

"It was only a month ago that the doctor had said that my son's liver has been damaged completely and that he needs to undergo surgery which would cost somewhere around Rs 20 lakhs and that his life would be in danger if no treatment received," said Harshvardhan's mother.

The family sought help through the Chief Minister's fund and Arogyasri scheme but to no avail, claimed the six-year-old's mother.

"Sonu sir met us even though he was busy with his shoot and promised to fund the complete treatment. He is bearing all the costs for the surgery. He is a kind soul and we won't forget his help till our last breath. We hope he helps many needy souls like us in the future," she added.

Dr Manish Verma, who treated Harshvardhan, said that he (the boy) was suffering from liver cirrhosis and needed a transplant. Dr Verma got to know about the case via Sood. "The child's operation was a critical one. We had problems with the resources. Our efforts were directed towards organising his care without any compromise and as promised, the operation was performed successfully. Our team in Apollo and Sonu Sood did our best to give the child a healthy life, " Dr Verma said.

This is not the first time Sonu Sood has helped people for their medical problems.

Sonu Sood’s helpful initiatives

Sonu Sood helped people stranded in various parts of the country go home when travelling was fully stopped during the COVID-19 lockdown. He arranged buses, trains and even flights for their safe journey. Be it donating face shields or providing funds for medical and educational needs, his charity also extended later on.

The Dabangg star has now set up official platforms to provide jobs for migrants, scholarship for students and performing surgeries for those in need.

(With ANI inputs)

