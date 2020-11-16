Sonu Sood reacts to his photo kept at home temple & pooja at food stall in his name

There was a time when Sonu Sood was known for his negative roles in films. Today, the actor has received the tag ‘real life hero’ for his charitable initiatives since the lockdown for COVID-19. The love for him has been so much from a section that people have been keeping his photos in their home temples and performing religious rituals on objects with his pictures.

Sonu Sood’s response to those ‘worshipping’ him

Prayers have poured in for Sonu Sood in various ways for his deeds to help people, that had started by sending migrants to their cities when travel restrictions were imposed during COVID-19.

In the latest, one netizen shared a video where the actor’s photo had been kept along with the the photos of other gods and holy items. The Simmba star had a brilliant answer, replying, “My place is not here. It is only in your hearts.”

Another netizen shared a video of a person who had named his food stall after Sonu Sood. Apart from posting his pictures on the board and the menu, the people were seen performing various religious rituals on the stall and the menus having his pictures.

Responding to it, Sonu Sood wrote that he might have done something right in life to receive this kind of love.

I must have done something right in life 🙏 https://t.co/Yx51siPxyo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 16, 2020

Previously, as well, a person who had been airlifted by Sonu had named his welding shop after the actor. Recently, even on festive occasions he had received tributes, be it at a Durga Puja pandal or in the form of rangoli.

Sonu Sood’s helpful initiatives

Sonu Sood helped people stranded in various parts of the country go home when travelling was fully stopped during the COVID-19 lockdown. He arranged buses, trains and even flights for their safe journey. Be it donating face shields or providing funds for medical and educational needs, his charity also extended later on.

The Dabangg star has now set up official platforms to provide jobs for migrants, scholarship for students and performing surgeries for those in need.

