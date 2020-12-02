Sonu Sood Department Of Arts And Humanities Is Now In Andhra Pradesh; Actor Feels Grateful

Bollywood actor and people's messiah Sonu Sood on Wednesday remembered his mother after an educational institute in Andhra Pradesh named their Arts and Humanities department after him, after his philanthropic gestures towards students during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

One of the most reputed IAS & IPS training academy called “Sarat Chandra IAS Academy” has named a department after the actor. Sood wrote, "Wish my mom was there to see this."

Sonu Sood had also launched another education-based initiative, that sought to help aspirants of UPSC exams to become IAS and IPS officers. This is apart from a platform to provide jobs to migrants and a platform to arrange surgeries for underprivileged patients.

Previously, Sonu Sood provided help to the students of the village in Haryana by sending smartphones to them so that they could attend online classes amid this pandemic situation. The actor has also lent support to JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam centres.

Sood launched a scholarship programme and pledged to sponsor education for students in need. The actor’s initiative was inspired by his mother, Professor Saroj Sood, who used to teach students who could not afford their education.

Sonu Sood's initiatives

Sonu Sood had made headlines by helping migrants head back to their cities when the lockdown had disrupted travel plans. Starting with buses, later he arranged trains and even flights for their returns. Later, he arranged for medical expenses, education fees, set up a platform for jobs, a scholarship platform and more.

