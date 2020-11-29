Sonu Sood offers Rs 5 lakh scholarships; announces 'SONUISM' for medical education aboard

After attaining the ‘real-life hero’ tag from netizens for his social initiatives during the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonu Sood took his endeavour a step further by launching formal platforms. The actor has now launched another initiative, this time providing a platform for medical education aspirants to study at a foreign university. Launching the platform, he urged the students to make India a ‘healthy nation.’

Sonu Sood’s scholarship initiative

Sonu Sood announced on Twitter the Sonuism.org platform, which stood for 'Scholarship Offered to Needy and Underprivileged Indian Medical Students Abroad.' The Dabangg star wrote that he hoped every child who aspired to be a doctor could fulfill that ambition.

Sonu has tied up with ISM Edutech for the venture, and medical institutes in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Tajikistan are likely to be a part of the initiative.

I want every child who dreams to become a doctor to be a doctor. Iam here to announce the launch of https://t.co/ijxRMbqSRm!

It’s my scholarship program in association with ISM EDUTECH to help needy students fulfill the dreams of becoming a DOCTOR, let’s make a healthy nation. pic.twitter.com/JkDU7Oek4o — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu had earlier launched the Prof Saroj Sood Scholarship in memory of his mother. Many of the students, who had gained from it, also responded with delight as they received admission to the CT University in Punjab. The platform offered the students B Tech courses, for a scholarship worth Rs 5.24 lakhs each.

Responding to the delighted students' tweets, the actor wrote ‘mission successful’ and asked the students to make their parents 'proud.'

Make your parents proud. https://t.co/yndvl9wyYf — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 29, 2020

Sonu Sood’s other endeavours

Sonu Sood had also launched another education-based initiative, that sought to help aspirants of UPSC exams to become IAS and IPS officers. This is apart from a platform to provide jobs to migrants and a platform to arrange surgeries for underprivileged patients.

